Still friendly! Gwyneth Paltrow shared an adorable tribute to ex-husband Chris Martin in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm,” the Oscar winner, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 2, alongside a selfie that showed her posing with the Coldplay frontman, 46. (The “cajm” in her post refers to the musician’s full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin.)

The Shakespeare in Love actress and the Grammy winner called it quits in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple — who share daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16 — finalized their divorce in 2016.

While the couple’s romantic relationship ended nearly a decade ago, they’ve since remained on good terms. “Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating,” Paltrow told the Evening Standard in 2019. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody. I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and coparents and family.”

Last year, the Iron Man actress said that her ex is still “completely my family” despite their split. “And he would do anything for me,” she added in a September 2022 interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible.”

After her divorce from Martin, Paltrow moved on with Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in September 2018. The “Clocks” artist, for his part, has been dating Dakota Johnson on and off since 2017.

When Martin and the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 33, briefly split in 2019, an insider told Us Weekly that Paltrow was the person who encouraged them to reconcile. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the source explained in August 2019. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy.”

Last year, Johnson said it was important for her to maintain a friendly rapport with Paltrow because of how she experienced divorce in her own family. Her parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, married and divorced twice over the course of 20 years, separating for good in 1996.

“I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that,” the Lost Daughter actress told Vanity Fair in June 2022. “It’s better to be kind, and it’s also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other’s backs.”