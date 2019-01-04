Gwyneth Paltrow is in on the joke! The Shallow Hal actress responded to an article that referred to her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt as “the man who likes to look like his girlfriends” with a hilarious one-liner.

Author Leandra Medine posted the 2006 Daily Express piece, which featured photos of the World War Z star, 55, standing next to exes Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie and Paltrow, 46, respectively, matching his hairstyle to each, to her Instagram on Friday, January 4.

“A great thing I saw in @georgia_tal’s IG stories yesterday,” the blogger, 30, wrote.

The Goop founder chimed in on the comments section of the post, writing, “Or we like to look like him, let’s face it.”

Paltrow and Pitt, who met on the set of 1995’s Seven, got engaged in December 1996 after dating for two years, but called things off in 1997.

The entrepreneur opened up about their split to shock jock Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in January 2015. “He was so gorgeous and sweet,” she said of her former flame. “I mean, he was Brad Pitt!”

Paltrow, who admitted that her late father, Bruce Paltrow, who passed away in October 2002, was “devastated” over their breakup, said she was simply too young to fully wrap her head around the prospect of marriage at the time. “I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old … I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

She also responded to a fan who inquired if she would ever get back together with the actor during a Facebook Live Q&A with Goop viewers in June 2017. “I think that ship has sailed, Corey,” she joked.

Paltrow, who shares children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, is now married to Brad Falchuk, while Pitt is currently in the midst of his divorce from Jolie, 43. The former pair share kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 10.

