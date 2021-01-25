Friendly Exes! Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Chris Martin Her ‘Lil Baby Daddy’

Nothing but love! Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have set the standard for friendly celebrity exes — and the actress certainly doesn’t mind sharing her affection for her ex-husband.

The Goop founder, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 24, to drop a sweet comment beneath a throwback video posted by Martin’s band, Coldplay. In the clip, the 43-year-old English crooner was shown singing in the group’s 2000 music video for “Shiver.”

Paltrow wrote, “Awwwww, lil baby daddy.”

The Iron Man actress was married to Martin from 2003 until 2014 when she infamously revealed via Goop’s website that they had a “conscious uncoupling.” The pair, who finalized their split in 2016, have continued to coparent daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.

In September 2020, Paltrow opened up about how the exes have managed to remain cordial while raising their children. “In a way, my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is, like, better than our marriage was,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “So, I do think that it can be done.”

The businesswoman then stressed the importance of ensuring their coparenting dynamic is “50-50,” adding, “Chris and I committed to putting [our kids] first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you’re getting divorced from. But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it … you recommit to this new relationship you are trying to foster.”

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. The “Adventure of a Lifetime” crooner, for his part, has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017.

Last month, the 31-year-old High Note actress sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a ring on her left finger, as seen in photos published by The New York Post‘s Page Six.

Early last year, the Shakespeare in Love star gushed about her admiration for Johnson. “I love her,” Paltrow said in the February 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”