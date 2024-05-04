Gypsy Rose Blanchard is confused by the recent remarks Sunny Hostin made about her love life on The View.

“Her comments are weird because she was so nice to me on The View. She was so understanding and sweet and wished me nothing but the best,” Blanchard, 32, said to TMZ on Friday, May 3. “Everyone was so supportive. I wonder why she turned on me.”

During the Friday episode of the morning show, the panel discussed Blanchard’s rekindled relationship with Ken Urker. Hostin, 55, was baffled by the idea of falling in love with someone behind bars.

“I just don’t understand prison love,” Hostin confessed. “I don’t understand it. I have successful, beautiful girlfriends that can’t get a date.”

Blanchard and Urker, who got engaged in 2018 but called things off the following year, connected during a prison pen pal program while she was serving her sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

In 2015, Gypsy Rose convinced her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee after she allegedly suffered from years of physical and emotional abuse by her mom. (Gypsy Rose served seven years while Godejohn, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.)

“She killed her mom,” Hostin said of Gypsy Rose on Friday. “I don’t know how you then start writing letters to her and then sleep next to her as the husband without one eye open. She killed a loved one. I just don’t understand the whole fascination.”

Urker isn’t the only one who formed a romantic connection with Gypsy Rose while she was in prison. After her split from Urker, Gypsy Rose married Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022 while she was still incarcerated.

Gypsy Rose was released from prison in December 2023. The following month, she appeared on The View to reflect on her incarceration.

“[If] you’re watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out,” she said at the time. “I did it the wrong way.”

Four months after getting out of prison, Gypsy Rose filed for divorce from Anderson after two years of marriage. Following her breakup, she reconnected with Urker and the pair got matching tattoos. She later confirmed that she and Urker were back together.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy Rose said to TMZ in April. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”