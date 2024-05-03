Gypsy Rose Blanchard knows that Lisa Vanderpump’s signature restaurant can SURve up a memorable experience.

Blanchard, 32, documented her visit to SUR, the eatery owned by Vanderpump, 63, and featured on Vanderpump Rules, via TikTok on Thursday, May 2.

“SUR [is] serving and slaying,” Blanchard said in her clip, pointing at the establishment’s neon sign. She wore a white eyelet lace sundress and her long blonde hair down in waves.

According to Blanchard’s caption, the visit was a part of a “girls night out” in Hollywood.

Blanchard, who hails from Missouri, has recently been in California promoting her upcoming Life After Lockup docuseries for Lifetime.

“So, we are in L.A. right now walking the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she said in a second TikTok video posted on Friday, May 3. “[It’s] extremely busy out here, lots of people, lots of crowds. Apparently, there is a premiere going on for Planet of the Apes, which I’m a big fan of those movies. Just another day in L.A., right?”

Blanchard’s experience since her prison release will be featured on Life After Lockup, which premieres Monday, June 3.

Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee was found dead in her house with multiple stab wounds at the age of 48. Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, admitted to planning to murder Dee Dee, who allegedly abused her daughter growing up by claiming that Gypsy Rose had fake illnesses.

Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn was given a life sentence. While Godejohn is still serving his time, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023. She was released the following December.

Following her release, Gypsy Rose documented her journey on Lifetime’s Prison Confessions series and in her forthcoming memoir. She also joined social media and found a second career as an influencer. The attention even attracted former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who used to work at SUR.

“Omg I’m unwell 😂😂😂💀💀💀🪦🪦🪦,” Schroeder, 35, wrote via Instagram in January after a genealogist claimed that the reality star and Gypsy Rose have some “family names” in common.

According to Dr. Adina Newman, the two women are allegedly “related distantly in a bazillion different ways” as potentially distantly related cousins. An exact connection between the twosome has not been publicly confirmed.