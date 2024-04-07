Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, is seemingly ready to spill the tea on what led to their separation just three months after her release from prison.

“I just want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life guys, y’all will see what really happened go on Lifetime,” Anderson, 37, said in a TikTok video taken outside his friend’s house, where he was watching Wrestlemania, on Saturday, April 6. “We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that.”

He continued, “I just wanted to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. Just hanging in [and] I wanted to say thank you to everybody. God bless.”

Anderson shared his video message to thank fans for “the support and the nice messages” he recently received following news of his breakup.

News broke in March that Blanchard, 32, and Anderson had called it quits.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote via her private Facebook account, according to People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Anderson, meanwhile, broke his silence on the split several hours before his TikTok upload.

“I’m not doing well with it,” he told the Daily Mail. “For me, it just came out of the blue.”

Anderson and Blanchard got married in the middle of her prison sentence after initially connecting as pen pals.

Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after she had been found dead of multiple stab wounds. Dee Dee was 48.

Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, had admitted to planning to murder Dee Dee, who allegedly abused her daughter growing up by claiming that Gypsy Rose had fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn, meanwhile, was given a life sentence.

Gypsy Rose was ultimately granted parole in September 2023 and was released the following December. After Gypsy Rose’s release, Lifetime began airing a Prison Confessions docuseries about her experience behind bars and her life as she reenters the outside world.