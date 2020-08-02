Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber Had a Crazier Famous Childhood Than I Did

Different perspectives. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) thinks her husband, Justin Bieber, struggled with the challenges of stardom long before she did — even though she came from a famous family.

The model, 23, opened up about their opposite childhoods in a cover story for Vogue India’s August 2020 issue and explained that she never felt like she was in the limelight as a child.

“To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous,” Hailey — who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin — said. “Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent.”

She added, “If I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young. Whereas I got to grow up and get my driver’s license and really be normal until the past three years of my life.”

Hailey found herself in the public eye after she was linked with Justin, 26. The couple dated on and off from 2015 to 2016 before they reconciled in June 2018. Hailey and the “Yummy” singer tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse. One year later, they wed again in a larger ceremony in South Carolina.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost revealed in May that she thought her relationship with Justin would eventually lead to marriage.

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” she told host Natalie Manuel Lee in an interview with the Hillsong Channel.

Hailey said her parents “absolutely adore him” and were rooting for their relationship — especially her mom, Kennya Baldwin, who “always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so.”

The Ralph Lauren model decided to take her relationship with Justin more seriously when she noticed a drastic change in the “Intentions” singer’s behavior.

“We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanor, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was at was different than he had ever been,” Hailey recalled. “I’ve known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. I was just like, ‘Alright, this is it!’”