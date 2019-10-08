



Can’t we all just get along? Hailey Bieber quoted a verse from the Bible about unity on Monday, October 7, after apologizing to a Taylor Swift fan she offended after her husband, Justin Bieber, mocked the “Lover” singer.

“How wonderful, how beautiful, when brothers and sisters get along!” the quote posted to the 22-year-old’s Instagram Stories read. “It’s like costly anointing oil flowing down head and beard, Flowing down Aaron’s beard, flowing down the collar of his priestly robes. It’s like the dew on Mount Hermon flowing down the slopes of Zion. Yes, that’s where God commands the blessing, ordains eternal life. Psalm 133:1-3.”

The quote is from Eugene H. Peterson’s 2002 book The Message: The Bible in Contemporary Language. Hailey (née Baldwin) may have posted the excerpt in an effort to smooth things over with Swifties after husband Justin Bieber made fun of the singer’s post-surgery video.

In the original clip, Swift has a funny meltdown over bananas as she recovers from anesthesia after laser eye surgery. “That wasn’t the one I wanted!” she tells her mom after breaking off one banana from the bunch. Her mom, Andrea Swift, filmed the post-surgery hilarity and sent it to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of Swift’s Thursday, October 3, interview on the late-night show.

Justin then reenacted the video on Instagram Live on Sunday, October 6, with Hailey — whom he married for the second time on September 30 — laughing in the background. “That was so funny,” she said in the clip.

After one Taylor Swift fan criticized Hailey for the video, the Drop the Mic cohost apologized. “I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?!” she tweeted on Monday, October 17. “Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”

Hailey continued in follow-up tweets: “Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means.”

“But being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you,” she added. “I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!”

Swift has clashed with Justin before. In June, Swift shared one of Justin’s 2016 Instagram posts, which showed him on a video chat with Kanye West and Scooter Braun, two of her recent foes. Later that month, Justin apologized for the “hurtful” post but defended Braun.

