Hailey Baldwin didn’t just say yes when Justin Bieber proposed, she said OMG! The model revealed getting engaged to the pop star was one of the top moments of her life.

“My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I’ve been traveling all over. For me, being adventurous is flying by the seat of my pants, which isn’t something I’m normally comfortable with, but I’ve been doing it for the last few months,” the 21-year-old told Coveteur. “Well, I got engaged! I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

According to the outlet, the interview with Baldwin was conducted the day before the Rap Battle host and Bieber, 24, tied the knot. Despite Baldwin claiming she wasn’t married in a since-deleted tweet, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, September 14, that the twosome got “legally married” at a courthouse in New York City.

“She believes marriage between God is the real thing,” the source explained.

An eyewitness at the court clerk’s office added that Baldwin “was glowing” and Bieber “had his hand wrapped tightly around hers” during their visit.

The TV personality’s uncle Alec Baldwin confirmed the pair quietly wed on the red carpet of the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17.

“They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!” he told Access.

Baldwin and the “Sorry” singer jetted off to London after their secret nuptials. Bieber publicly serenaded his now-wife outside of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, September 18.

“At one point he referred to her as ‘the love of his life,’” an onlooker told Us of the grand gestured. “He was very kind to everyone who gathered, including the paparazzi. Justin even asked for song requests at one point. He performed for a half hour.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!