Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith starring in a festival-inspired Levi’s campaign together, to Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger hosting an Instagram Live with Wolfgang Puck, to Emma Roberts sharing how she’s keeping her hair healthy. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith teamed up to star in a new festival-inspired Levi’s campaign.

— Louis Vuitton launched its first customizable e-card in celebration of Mother’s Day with #WELVMOMS that can be fully personalized with a colorful assortment of iconic Louis Vuitton and Mother’s Day-themed patches, animated GIFs, a choice of base card designs and your own personal message.

— Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Wolfgang Puck hosted an Instagram Live together to talk about the restaurant industry.

— Celebrity fitness and nutrition expert Autumn Calabrese launched her wellness podcast, ‘Let’s Do Life‘, with PodcastOne.

— Blushington launched virtual makeup classes and parties all guided by an expert makeup artist. The beauty company is also hosting complimentary “pretty parties” for first responders, essential workers and their children.

— Emma Roberts shared that she is keeping her hair healthy and long with HUM Nutrition’s Hair Sweet Hair vegan gummies on Instagram.



— Anastasia Karanikolaou showed off her diamond cross necklace made by George ‘the Jeweler’ Khalife on Instagram.

— Pop singer MAX will drop his song “Missed Calls” ft. Hayley Kiyoko on Friday, May 1, which will be featured on his upcoming sophomore album Colour Vision, set for release later this year.