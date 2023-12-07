Halle Bailey has an important message for her fans.

“I’m so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies and loving,” Bailey, 23, shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 6. “Being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously I appreciate you.”

The actress noted that she feels “so blessed and grateful” despite experiencing some negativity as her star continues to rise.

Some fans suspected that Bailey was acknowledging rumors that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend DDG’s first baby. Bailey previously clapped back at claims she had a “pregnancy nose” last month.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” Bailey wrote via her Snapchat Story on November 18. “And you know why? ‘Cause I am black. I love my nose.”

She added, “[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

Fans have speculated for months that Bailey has been concealing a baby bump as she’s posed on various red carpets in billowing outfits.

Rumors reached an all-time high when Bailey was presenting at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September in a long flowy dress. Days before the event, Bailey told Us Weekly exclusively that she was ready to “switch it up a little bit” with her fashion and “get out of the princessy looks” following her historic turn as Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid, which premiered in May.

Bailey has frequently been candid about dealing with haters, especially when it comes to her looks. During a September interview with Cosmopolitan, Bailey reflected on how her fashion sense has evolved as she’s grown older.

“I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh,” Bailey said. “As I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am. I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.”

Bailey also credited her older sister, Chloe Bailey, when discussing her “deeper and bigger” confidence.

“She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence,” she gushed of her sibling. “She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.”