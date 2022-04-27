Putting themselves first. Halsey wants their fans to know it’s nothing personal if you don’t see them for a while.

The 25-year-old singer took to their Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 26th, to share the news that they’ve been “in and out of the hospital” for the past few weeks while “dealing with some new challenges.”

“Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammy’s Coachella etc.,” Halsey captioned a selfie in bed while making a peace sign with their hand. “But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal [sic] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour.”

The “Without Me” singer warned fans not to worry if they decide to go “MIA” for a while — they just need to put their health first.

“I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances,” they explained, before adding that they are dedicated to spreading awareness for their “fellow spoonies,” — individuals who suffer from chronic illness.

The New Jersey native’s announcement comes just weeks after their appearance at the 2022 Grammy’s on April 3. The singer was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album but left the awards show early because they “weren’t feeling super well.”

Halsey, mom to 9-month-old Ender, also revealed via Instagram on April 2 that they had surgery for their endometriosis just three days prior to the Grammys but were too excited to miss out on the event.

“I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years, and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago,” the Badlands singer wrote. “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

The pop star was first diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016. They opened up via Twitter about being labeled by doctors as a “big baby about [their] period” and the relief they felt knowing what was wrong.

“Finding out I had endo was the most bittersweet moment because it meant I wasn’t crazy!” the singer wrote. “I wasn’t a ‘baby!’ I had every right to be feeling like the world was caving in.”

Since being diagnosed, Halsey has been a strong advocate for those with endometriosis by being open about the struggles of reproductive illnesses.

“Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman,” they said during an appearance on The Doctors in 2018. “There’s a lot of times when you’re sitting at home, and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You’re sick, you don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, you don’t feel like there’s much hope. Hopefully, I can have a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve.”

