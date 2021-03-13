Halsey became a trending topic on Twitter on Saturday, March 13, after the singer updated their social media bios with the pronouns she/they.

“thank you,” the pregnant star, 26, wrote along with a red heart in an Instagram story on Saturday afternoon after fans showed support on social media.

“Let Halsey be who they wanna be!” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “ok but we literally stan halsey.”

“I could cry I’m so happy,” another wrote with a follower commenting, “no like actually this means so f—king much to me because I’ve been struggling w my gender identity so much lately.”

Halsey, who came out as bisexual in 2015, has spoken out in the past about the stigma bisexuals face from straight people as well as from within the LGBTQ community.

“So if I’m dating a guy I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian,” they tweeted in 2017. “The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once.”

That same year, the Grammy nominee and Lauren Jauregui, who came out as bisexual in November 2016, collaborated on a song titled “Strangers,” where they both sang about ex-girlfriends.

“This is the first song that I ever wrote where I openly used female pronouns,” Halsey said in an interview with Zach Sang in May 2017.

The “Without Me” singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, announced in January that they are pregnant and expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, sharing a bare baby bump pic on Instagram.

Halsey has spoken out in the past about their fertility struggles and wanting to be a mom.

The New Jersey native opened up in April 2018 about freezing their eggs and amid a battle with endometriosis.

“Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” Halsey said during an appearance on The Doctors.

“Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman,” they said. “You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

The “Bad at Love” singer previously suffered a miscarriage in 2015.