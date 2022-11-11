Shortly after McKenna Grace’s The Handmaid’s Tale character was hospitalized for ingesting poisoned chocolates, the actress underwent a medical procedure.

“It’s been one month since my spine surgeon, Dr. Skaggs at Cedars-Sinai, literally changed my life,” the I, Tonya actress, 16, captioned a Wednesday, November 9, Instagram post, sharing recovery footage. “Occasionally, life imitates art and the night my episode of Handmaid’s Tale where I was in a hospital bed came out, I was actually in a real hospital bed.”

Grace, who has a featured role as wife-turned-Handmaid Esther on the Hulu series, underwent spinal surgery.

“Social media only reflects what we want people to know-often we don’t see the ugly, hard, less-flattering sides of a person and their life. For me, it’s been easier to hide my struggles and insecurities and maybe write about them in songs, but that didn’t fix them,” she wrote in her social media upload on Wednesday. “I’m def going to elaborate more about all of this because my life and who I am and want to be was truly changed, but for now … I want to thank Dr. Skaggs and his team, his PA Morgan, his nurse Elaine and my incredible team of nurses (who deserve their own post later), my Mom & Dad who never left my side and my friends who showed me that they are here in the exciting/fun times, but would also be there in the absolute lowest moment of my life.”

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress‘ health update received support from her former costars and celebrity friends.

“So glad to see you up and recovered with your grace and humor intact. Sending ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Ever Carradine, who portrays wife Naomi Putnam on The Handmaid’s Tale, wrote via Instagram comment.

The Once Upon a Time alum did not further address the nature of her injury or recovery progress. In comparison, Esther wound up in a Gilead hospital — alongside Madeline Brewer’s Janine — after they both ate poisoned chocolate truffles in a season 5 episode, which aired last month. Esther had gifted Janine the confections before ingesting some herself. They both ended up vomiting blood and were taken to a medical facility.

“I got a message from — I’m pretty sure it was [showrunner] Bruce Miller — I got a message about the script. I can’t say what the message was about, because I can’t spoil or say too much, but he was like, ‘Yeah, something really crazy happens, so just beware whenever you’re reading the script,’” Grace recalled to Elle in September of her character’s antics. “Then I got a message from Miss Madeline and she was like, ‘Oh my God, you little turd.’ I was like, ‘What’s going on?’”

She added at the time: “I got sent the script that day, and I was reading it, and I was flabbergasted, for sure. I could not believe it. [I thought,] ‘I do what? Why am I yelling right now? Why is my character freaking out? Oh my God. Am I dead? Do I die two episodes in? Oh my God. Esther!’”

Esther eventually recovered on the series, which aired its season finale on Wednesday, November 9. The show is set to return for its sixth and final season, though a release date has not been announced.