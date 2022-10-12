On the mend. Brandy is recovering after recently being hospitalized in Los Angeles due to dehydration.

“To my beloved fam, friends and starz — thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” the 43-year-old singer wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 12. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

According to TMZ, the Mississippi native was hospitalized on Tuesday, October 11. The outlet reported that her parents went to the hospital to be by her side.

Just days before her health scare, Brandy (born Brandy Norwood) supported her brother Ray J after the rapper, 41, shared messages that left fans concerned about his mental health. “Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽,” the Cinderella actress wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 7, alongside a throwback photo of her and the television personality.

Earlier that day, Ray J wrote, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kids I would jump off and die tonight,” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum then captioned another photo of his feet hanging over the side of a ledge, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????” He then took to his Instagram Story to say he was “trying to figure it out” and wondering whether “maybe this life was a[n] illusion.” The “Wish” musician shares two children with his wife, Princess Love: daughter Melody, 4, and son Epik, 2. The duo tied the knot in 2016.

Brandy, for her part, shares one daughter, Sy’Rai, 20, with her ex Robert Smith. In November 2021, Sy’Rai appeared on The Real to talk about her struggles with body image and comparing herself to her mother.

“Seeing my mom dress a certain way or wear certain things when she was on carpets or on set, it was kind of difficult because it was like, ‘Why am I not that way? Why am I not that size? Why was I made the way I was made?’” she shared.

Although the “At Your Best” singer admitted to sometimes feeling like her mother was “embarrassed” of her, she acknowledged that Brandy loved her at any size.

“These are all just insecurities in my head,” she said. “She was never like that. She always was supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful. She supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not. She always told me that I was beautiful. Always.”

Sy’Rai continued: “She never felt any of those things that I felt that she felt. I just always kind of felt like the odd one out. My whole family is in the spotlight. I just was the odd one out. And now, coming from that to this, and realizing it was never that. They still loved me whether I was one weight or another.”