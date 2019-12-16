



Reunited! Dancing With the Stars season 28 may be over, but Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are closer than ever.

“Guys, we’re at our old stomping grounds. We’re having some pizza and it feels weird because we didn’t rehearse all day together today,” the 25-year-old professional dancer said in a video shared on Sunday, December 15, via Instagram Stories. “But I rehearsed. Are you going to be there tomorrow?”

After Brown, 25, smiled and nodded her head, Bersten revealed that the former Bachelorette lost her voice.

While the dancer didn’t reveal which performance he was rehearsing for, several DWTS pros and season 28 contestants, including Brown, are gearing up for the DWTS: Live! tour.

“I’m excited!” Bersten said before resting his head on Brown’s shoulder.

The reality TV personalities took home the mirrorball trophy last month, beating Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber. While Brown and Bersten got close during the filming of the ABC competition show, they previously shut down romance rumors.

“We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great,” the former Bachelor contestant told Us Weekly in September. “I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”

More recently, however, Bersten gushed about Brown via Instagram.

“Where do I start? @hannahbrown words can’t describe the feelings I felt last night. WE DID IT. You never gave up, you always gave me more than I expected (and I expected a lot) and you really allowed yourself to be vulnerable on that dance floor!” he wrote after the November 25 finale. “You have inspired me Hannah, anything is possible, and I want to thank you for giving me the best season ever! I’m still shocked!!! What could be better than our scream before we dance? Wwwhhooooooo!!! #teamalanbamahannah forever!!! You are the best partner!”

Dancing With the Stars: Live! kicks off in Richmond, Virginia, on January 9.