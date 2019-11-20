



A trip down memory lane. Hannah Brown shared her thoughts on Peter Weber’s The Bachelor promo, which features a callback to their fantasy suite windmill tryst from her season of The Bachelorette.

“I don’t know. It was a memorable moment, I think, for everyone,” Brown, 24, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “So, they had to put it in the promo.”

Though she admitted it would be “really hard” to give Weber — who placed third on her season — advice about his Bachelor journey, she told ET that it’s important to take “those moments to really get to know the person without the cameras and to make sure that you’re really vulnerable and honest with each other.”

The first teaser clip for season 24 released on November 13 played George Michael’s “Feeling Good” as several images including an airplane — as Weber, 28, is a pilot — and rose petals flashed up on the screen. Toward the scene’s end, he is shown exiting a windmill dressed in a black suit as he holds a single rose.

Brown initially revealed that she “f–ked in a windmill” twice during a confessional interview in July after her confrontation with ex-suitor Luke Parker, where the pair engaged in a heated discussion about pre-marital sex. “I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me,” she shared with Parker, 27, at the time. “From obviously how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave.”

After Weber was identified as the man from her windmill moment, the Dancing With the Stars contestant later confessed an additional tidbit about their fantasy suite overnight date.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” she said during part one of The Bachelorette’s July finale. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Brown then turned to Weber’s parents, who were seated in the audience, to add: “He’s a really sweet guy. He’s a great catch.”

Weber opened up about the much-discussed windmill interlude during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, hosted by Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky. At the time, he admitted to being shocked by Brown sending him home after their intimate date.

“I remember feeling so confident and secure right after,” he explained on the July episode. “That day was amazing, the whole night, everything about our relationship I truly thought was on that next level and that was my person.”

Weber continued, “So I remember going to that ceremony still feeling very confident. I had a little bit of nerves but was just feeling so good about it all.”

Brown went on to get engaged to Jed Wyatt in The Bachelorette finale, but she dumped him after finding out he had a secret girlfriend when he left to appear on the show. She later asked runner-up Tyler Cameron out on a date. He was seen leaving her L.A. home but was spotted with Gigi Hadid days afterward. He and the supermodel went their separate ways weeks later.

Weber’s season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.