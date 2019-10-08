



Taking sides? Hannah Brown showed her support for Rachel Lindsay after Colton Underwood made it clear he wasn’t a fan of the season 13 Bachelorette.

The drama began earlier this month after Lindsay revealed she will “never” be friends with fellow season 21 Bachelor contestant Raven Gates again. Underwood subsequently took a jab at Lindsay in the comments section of Us Weekly’s Instagram post about the falling-out.

“Shocker,” the former Bachelor wrote. “Rachel mad at another person… does she like anyone?”

According to Brown, the former attorney is a fan of hers!

“I have met Rachel, and I haven’t met Raven but she’s been so kind to me on social media. But that’s news to me because I’ve just been dancing, and then I go to sleep. And then I try to tend to my wounds,” Brown told Us after wrapping up week four of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 7.

When asked about Underwood’s remark, Brown, who competed for the NFL alum’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, revealed there are a lot of similarities between the two women.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that have worked with both Rachel and I, we have, she has strong opinions and she’s not afraid to say them. So I think that is just who she is and I mean, people could probably say that about me,” the former pageant queen said. “She’s just a very opinionated, strong woman, and I think that’s great.”

Underwood, for his part, later clarified that he “could care less” about Lindsay’s beef with Gates, but he was unhappy with her past remarks regarding his relationship with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

“I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me,” Underwood wrote at the time. “Including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her.”

While the former professional athlete has never met Linsday, who has yet to response to his diss, Underwood cheered on Brown during week two of DWTS.

“I came to support my ex with my other ex’s and my girlfriend,” Underwood captioned a photo with Randolph and fellow season 23 contestants Katie Morton, Demi Burnett and Heather Martin.

Host Chris Harrison and his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, were also in the shot. “Thanks for the support @chrisbharrison,” Underwood added.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

