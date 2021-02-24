A tangled Bachelor Nation web. Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick Brown, and Jed Wyatt’s former flame Haley Stevens are fueling dating speculation.

Stevens, who was linked to Wyatt when he was competing on Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, shared a series of flirty pics with Patrick on Wednesday, February 24, via Instagram.

“Here’s to laughing ‘til our bellies hurt, my happiest birthday, and You. ❤️,” the aspiring country singer wrote alongside the snaps from Nashville, Tennessee.

Patrick commented on the post, “What’s cookin’ good lookin’ ? 🔥”

The former pageant queen’s younger sibling previously posted a selfie with Stevens on February 18, sparking speculation that there was something going on between them.

“Ready to celebrate you this weekend … Bud,” he wrote alongside winking and kissing emojis. Patrick added Ashley McBryde’s track “American Scandal” and lyrics to the song, including, “Don’t tell me the world couldn’t handle a good old-fashioned American scandal / Hold me baby.”

Back in 2019, Stevens made headlines when she alleged that she was dating Wyatt when he left to film The Bachelorette. While Brown and the “Risk” crooner got engaged during the finale, Hannah called off their engagement due to the allegations. During an interview with Us Weekly at the time, Stevens claimed she and Wyatt agreed to be together when he got back from filming the series.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie,” Stevens told Us. “In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way. I’m still a strong, independent woman. I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why did you do that, Haley? Why did I not just walk away?’ But when you’re in the thick of it, it seems you’re doing the right thing for the person that you love.”

Wyatt, for his part, alleged that he was “highly manipulated” by producers on the show when the drama resurfaced last month due to Dylan Barbour’s headline-making Twitter Q&A.

“I never cheated. Ever. On Haley or Hannah,” he said via Instagram Stories on January 31.

Wyatt and Hannah have yet to publicly react to Patrick and Stevens’ spending time together. While Wyatt moved on with girlfriend Ellen Decker in November 2019, the former Miss Alabama confirmed her new relationship with model Adam Woolard earlier this month.