Their next chapter? Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna might be planning their next career moves after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to their daughter.

“There’s a show,” the couple’s firstborn, Delilah Belle Hamlin, teased to Page Six on Thursday, June 1, at the premiere of The Crowded Room, which she attended alongside boyfriend Henry Eikenberry, who stars on the Apple TV+ series. “It involves cooking. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that but there you go.”

While Delilah, 24, played coy about further details of the potential series, the “Nothing Lasts Forever” songstress did reveal that she is not “included in the show.”

The 59-year-old Rinna Beauty founder — who joined RHOBH in 2014 — confirmed in January that she was leaving the Bravo hit.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

Since leaving the long-running reality TV show, Rinna has been enjoying her life off-camera.

“It has been heaven, absolute heaven. I mean, I’ve been to Paris and London and I’ve been able to travel and go to fashion shows. I’m having really the time of my life,” the Veronica Mars alum exclusively told Us in March. “I’m having so much fun and this is all about fun and party time off. I mean, it’s perfect. Couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Rinna gushed at the time that she was enjoying spending time with Hamlin, 71, and the pair’s daughters — Delilah and Amelia Gray, 21 — who all used to make RHOBH cameos. While the Hamlin-Rinna brood continued having fun as a unit, the former soap star wasn’t sure if another reality TV star was in the cards.

“Well, gosh, I never say never. I never say never ever to anything,” Rinna, who previously starred with her husband on Harry Loves Lisa in 2010, told Us at the time. “You just never know. I mean, everybody’s busy right now doing their own thing. Delilah’s releasing her first song, which is very exciting. And Amelia’s got her career all over the world and Harry’s working on Mayfair Witches. So I couldn’t really even get everybody together at this point.”