It’s official! Delilah Belle Hamlin and Henry Eikenberry made their red carpet debut at the Thursday, June 1, premiere of The Crowded Room.

The 24–year-old actor — who portrays Doug on the Apple TV+ series, which drops on Friday, June 9 — gushed to reporters about bringing his 24-year-old girlfriend as his date to the carpet on Thursday. The twosome coordinated in black ensembles with Eikenberry looking dapper in a dark suit. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s eldest daughter, for her part, stunned in a backless halter dress and carried a small, silver chain-link handbag. Delilah completed her look with a pair of strappy pink stilettos.

After posing together and sharing a sweet smooch for the cameras on the carpet, the pair headed inside New York City’s Museum of Modern Art to watch the show.

“Proud of u @henryeikenberry,” Delilah captioned a Thursday pic of the duo via her Instagram Story, in which she is seen wearing her man’s blazer over her dress as they closely cuddled.

While the “Nothing Lasts Forever” songstress and the Euphoria star were first spotted together in March. Several hours after Delilah attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet solo, she was photographed packing on the PDA with Eikenberry inside a nearby bar in pics obtained by Page Six.

Delilah and the Lisa Frankenstein actor’s connection marks the California native’s first relationship since she split from Eyal Booker after more than two years of dating. Delilah and the Love Island UK alum, 27, were first linked in 2019, frequently sharing loved-up snaps via their respective social media pages. Booker was the influencer’s No. 1 “rock” after she recovered from her Xanax overdose in 2021.

“[Eyal]’s been super supportive all along,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021, noting that “it’s been hard on him too but he’s 100 percent there for her.”

Months later, Us confirmed in January 2022 that the duo had called it quits shortly before the new year. An insider told Us at the time that the news was “a shock to some of their closest friends.”

The source added: “A few days later, they were broken up. They were so in love.”

Two months later, Delilah was spotted looking cozy with actor Ray Nicholson though she ultimately shut dating speculation. “As of now, he’s a friend,” she told E! News in March 2022 of the 31-year-old Something From Tiffany’s actor.

