Imitation is the highest form of flattery? After Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seemingly took inspiration from Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie’s romance, Harry Thornton is sounding off on the similar courtship.

“Ah, they’re copycats!” Harry, 27, jokingly told Page Six on Wednesday, January 19, about Kelly, 31, wearing a vial of blood that Fox, 35, gave him around his neck.

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star noted that he didn’t understand the context behind the vial when his father, 66, wore it during his romance with Jolie, 46.

“I just thought it was a necklace. Now, I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day. It’s definitely interesting,” Harry shared about Billy’s choice of jewelry. “He’s set trends. I think that’s awesome. I can appreciate that.”

Billy and Jolie were previously married from May 2000 to May 2003. At the time, the duo made headlines when they revealed they wore vials of one another’s blood.

“The necklaces were a very simple thing,” the Armageddon star, who shares Harry and William with ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak, said on the “HFPA In Conversation” podcast in June 2018. “‘Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there, and when we’re away from each other, we’ll wear the necklace.’ That was that easy, but by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks.”

Following their split, the Sling Blade actor married Connie Angland in 2014. Jolie, for her part, married Brad Pitt that same year after nearly 10 years of dating. The pair, who share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, called it quits in 2016.

Meanwhile, Fox and Kelly raised eyebrows when the performer shared a photo of himself wearing a necklace that contained his girlfriend’s blood. The Bird Box actor later explained that the jewelry was a present from the Jennifer’s Body star.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship,” the rapper said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021. “I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’ Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.”

The twosome, who sparked romance rumors after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, recently confirmed that they were engaged — and blood was involved in the proposal too.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox, who is in the middle of a divorce from ex Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal on January 12. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”