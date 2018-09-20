Heather Locklear shared a message about recovery as she paid tribute to a friend who seemingly lost his battle with addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge,” the 56-year-old Melrose Place alum wrote on Wednesday, September 19, via Instagram. “Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path.”

She added: “Rest in Peace Beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Locklear checked into “long-term treatment for mental health and other issues” following a tumultuous string of events. Hours after she was arrested for allegedly attacking an EMT and police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance call at her home, the actress was hospitalized for a possible overdose on June 25.

“Heather has a pretty big team giving her support,” a source told Us at the time, noting that her family is “hopeful this time around that she will get better whereas the many times before they were not.”

hea

Last month, Us confirmed that Locklear will be charged with three misdemeanors, including one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery, in connection to her alleged attack of the EMT and police officer. The latest charges will be added to the Dynasty alum’s exiting ones — four counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer — from her February arrest for a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser.

Locklear made her return to social media in August, sharing a photo of her dog.

“Sun shining day,” the former T.J. Hooker star captioned a sweet snap of her pup in sunglasses at the time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!