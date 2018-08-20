Back online. Heather Locklear has returned to Instagram with her first post in more than four months, during which time the 56-year-old was arrested and hospitalized.

In an Instagram photo posted on Saturday, August 18, Locklear’s dog wears a miniature pair of sunglasses. “Sun shining day,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Sun shining day A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

The upbeat post follows months of turbulence in the Melrose Place alum’s personal life. In February, she was arrested for attacking a police officer following a domestic dispute with boyfriend Chris Heisser.

Then, on June 17, Locklear was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly. A police source told Us that a family member claimed Locklear was acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself.

A week later, the six-time Golden Globe nominee was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. She allegedly punched one sheriff’s deputy and kicked an EMT.

And just hours after that, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose. “She didn’t want to leave her home [on the afternoon of June 25] to get further treatment that she had agreed to get earlier in the day,” a source told Us at the time. “Authorities were called when Heather said she had taken prescription medication and there [were] concerns she had taken more than she had been prescribed.”

Finally, on June 30, multiple sources told Us the former Franklin & Bash star was seeking help. “[Locklear is] entering long-term treatment for mental health and other issues,” one source said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!