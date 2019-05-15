Heather Locklear Returns to Rehab for Second Time Since Hospitalization

Hoping for a better outcome. Heather Locklear has returned to rehab for a second time following her November 2018 hospitalization, Us Weekly can confirm.

Radar broke the news of her current stint in treatment, which comes four months after Us Weekly confirmed that the Melrose Place alum, 57, and her on-off boyfriend, Chris Heisser split. “Heather has ended her relationship with Chris. She has been at home since the holidays. Her parents have been staying with her. There is a sober companion also living at the house,” a source told Us in January.

Us previously confirmed in December 2018 that Locklear had checked into rehab one week after she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. “Heather will remain hospitalized for the time being,” an insider told Us at the time. “It’s very serious and her family is gathering information needed to make a move for conservatorship.”

The Perfect Man actress was put on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold in November following reports she had assaulted Heisser. TMZ reported that Locklear was held for precautionary reasons due to her therapist’s concerns and did not commit a crime.

“Heather’s family feels absolutely helpless and feels this could be the only way to save her life,” another insider noted of Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora and their daughter Ava Sambora. “She won’t stay in treatment and consistently checks out early.”

Locklear made headlines in February 2018 when she was arrested for attacking a police officer at her home following a fight with Heisser, and again in June when she reportedly punched a police officer and kicked an EMT officer.

Shortly after her second arrest in 2018, Locklear was hospitalized for a potential overdose. She entered treatment three times total last year, and opened up about her addiction struggles in an Instagram post in September.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge,” she wrote at the time. “Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!