Heather Rae El Moussa didn’t get the feedback she was expecting after sharing her attempt to learn a new dance.

“Day 1 learning how to twerk,” Heather, 36, captioned an Instagram Reel on Monday, June 17, which also featured her husband, Tarek El Moussa. “How’d I do? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Be nice guys 😂.”

Tarek, 42, quickly showed support for Heather’s choreography, writing in the comments section, “🔥🔥🔥 looking fiiine!” Not everyone felt the same way, however, with some followers poking fun at Heather’s dance moves.

“Girl, if you sold houses the same way you twerk you’d be broke😂😂,” a social media user joked while a second follower added, “Love you heather and sending thoughts and prayers during this time 😂.”

Another fan urged Heather not to “give up” her day job. Heather received some positive messages as well with one person writing, “Okaaayy girl. A for effort 🙏🏾.” Another commentator pointed out that Heather’s attempt was “better” than what they could pull off.

Heather and Tarek often share fun videos that offer a glimpse into their dynamic. More recently, the couple have joined forces with Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, and Hall’s husband, Joshua Hall, to promote their upcoming show, The Flip Off, which is set to premiere in 2025.

Tarek was married to Christina, 40, from 2009 to 2018. The pair, who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, have worked hard to remain cordial while coparenting after their split.

After his divorce from Christina, Tarek found love with Heather and they got married in 2021. The pair expanded their family with son Tristan in February 2023. Christina, for her part, was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and they share son Hudson, 4. She exchanged vows with Joshua, 43, in 2022.

Earlier this month, Tarek and Heather opened up about their newest professional venture with his ex.

“I’m just going to say it, it’s a little bit weird we’re having a house flipping competition show because they have literally no chance of beating us,” Tarek joked on Tamron Hall about the show, to which Heather added, “It’s crazy but everyone is in such a good place and we’re here to give you guys a great show and we’re really excited about it.”

After weathering ups and downs, Tarek and Christina put in the work to improve their relationship for the sake of their kids.

“As time goes on, you start to think and you start to realize things, right?” he explained. “And what I realized is this: I couldn’t imagine growing up in a family where my parents were divorced and they hated each other because I love my mom, I love my dad. They are divorced, but they still get together, and we do family dinners. And the truth is let the past be the past.”