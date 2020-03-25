In the clear! Heidi Klum revealed that she does not have the novel coronavirus after feeling ill.

“Day 14 of staying H❤️ME. #covid_19negative,” the America’s Got Talent judge, 46, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24.

Earlier this month, Klum left a taping for season 15 of the NBC talent show after not feeling well. In the days that followed, the model revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had struggled to find a coronavirus test following multiple attempts.

“Hi, everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat,” she shared in an Instagram Stories update on March 13. “It started all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.”

Klum continued, “I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors, and I just can’t get one.”

In the meantime, the former Project Runway judge took additional precautions to prevent potentially exposing her loved ones to the virus. On March 14, she kissed husband Tom Kaulitz through a window in an Instagram video in an effort to practice social distancing.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker … even each other!”

The German star continued, “As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe.”

Klum urged her fans to practice “social distancing” as well, noting that it’s “what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world.” She also advised her followers to “listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people … especially if you are not feeling well.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.