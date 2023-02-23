Letting it all out! Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz bared it all by posing nude while celebrating a relationship milestone.

“Love of my life ❤️,” Klum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, alongside a carousel of images and videos honoring the couple’s four-year wedding anniversary.

In one snap, the model and Kaulitz, 33, posed sans clothing in their kitchen while dozens of red heart-shaped balloons filled the ceiling and a dozen roses sat on the counter. A second photo showed the celebratory cakes from the romantic occasion. In a short clip, the pair cozied up in bed and shared a soft smooch.

The America’s Got Talent host and the guitarist first sparked dating speculation in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands on multiple outings. After less than a year together, Kaulitz proposed and the duo secretly tied the knot before holding a larger ceremony in Capri, Italy, in August 2019.

“Heidi’s smile when she’s with Tom says more than 1,000 words,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2018. “Tom makes her incredibly happy! Tom is a man of a whole different level. He’s very confident and totally committed to their relationship. He understands what it means to be in the limelight, he’s had his own success since he was 12 years old. Heidi is a true romantic, and all she’s ever wanted is a partner to share her life with who is loving and caring. Tom ticks all those boxes!”

While Klum and the pianist have enjoyed the honeymoon stage, the former Project Runway host has been open about the possibility of expanding her family with Kaulitz, who is sixteen years her junior.

“It depends what day it is, sometimes I’m here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?” she shared during a February 2023 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13. Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes].”

Klum welcomed her first child, daughter Leni, 18, with ex Flavio Briatore in 2004. The pair split shortly after their little one’s arrival and the Germany native moved on with Seal. The two were married from 2005 to 2014 and share three children together: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. (Kaulitz, for his part, was previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.)

Despite being on the fence about adding any more little ones to the roster, Klum couldn’t be more thrilled with how easily the Tokio Hotel rocker fits in with the blended brood.

“[Tom’s] amazing,” she exclusively told Us in January 2022. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges. … It’s beautiful. It’s fun. I mean, so far, so good.”

When they aren’t busy crushing it at coparenting, the lovebirds enjoy intimate anniversary celebrations – or getting silly on the red carpet Halloween costumes.

“She just came up with the worm. She’s like that,” Kaulitz told Us of Klum’s now famous 2022 spooky season getup. “She gets up in the morning and she’s like, ‘I’m gonna be a worm,’ and I’m like ‘OK. … I’m running out of options. What can you do with a worm?’ It’s either going to be a fisherman or a gardener or something like that so I decided on a fisherman and now I’m part of the costume. I have on my hook so that’s kind of fun.”