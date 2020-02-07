Road to recovery. Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she has turned to therapy after suffering two miscarriages in 2019, the most recent being in November.

“Yes … I go regularly,” Baldwin, 36, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 7, after a fan asked if she does therapy and whether or not it helped after her heartbreak. “Pretty much every week.”

The mother of four added that being open and talking to someone has kept her on track in wake of her tragedy.

“There is nothing to lose by going to someone and talking. I said it from the beginning: I wasn’t ok when it happened, but I knew that I would be and I wanted to be,” she explained. “For myself, I really needed to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I needed to work very hard for it.”

In November, Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, shared with her Instagram followers that she’d lost her fifth baby after initially announcing her pregnancy in September. The incident occurred seven months after her first miscarriage of the year.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” the “Mom Brains” podcast host wrote via Instagram at the time. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

Hilaria went on to share her family’s plans to move forward and what she was going to do to pick up the pieces.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this,” she said in the social media post that featured a video of her holding on to her six-year-old daughter, Carmen. “I told [Carmen] that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Following her emotional post, the Living Clearly Method author fired back at trolls who called her an “attention seeker,” “too old” and “disgusting” for sharing her story via social media.

“Losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom. Rock bottoms sucks. But rock bottom is also eye-opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain,” she wrote in November 2019. “It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.”

She continued: “Those of you who bully women who suffer as I have are bringing a cruelty to the world that is so wrong. You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain. It is for this reason that I have stepped forward and shared as I have. Not for attention but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this?”

The fitness guru noted that women who suffer miscarriages are the “majority, not the minority” and they should be treated with “love and support.”

“Our system is broken,” she wrote at the time. “Stop the shaming of women simply trying to create family and love.”

Hilaria and Alec share four children, Carmen, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 21 months.