Think you know everything about Hilarie Burton? Think again! The Rural Diaries author, 37, exclusively tells Us Weekly even more about her — including her and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s favorite late-night show, the reason she became an actress and the famous designer she used to be partners with in class. Read on to learn 25 things you might not know about the Friday Night In With The Morgans star.

1. I make my own dandelion wine each spring, because…

2. …my favorite book of all time is Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine.

3. I want to do a remake of Bell, Book and Candle with my husband.

4. Our late-night guilty pleasure is Vanderpump Rules.

5. Our home, Mischief Farm, is named after hand-carved headstones we found on the property when we first toured it: Mischief and Mischief II.

6. My favorite animals on the farm are the ducks. Apparently my grandmother had a pet duck with a peg leg. It must be in our blood.

7. I still try to go home and visit my high school, Park View High School, in Sterling, Virginia, at least once a year.

8. I was treasurer of my middle school’s chapter of Future Homemakers of America.

9. I keep a stash of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds bars in our house at all times.

10. I’m bossy. (Just kidding — everyone knows that.)

11. I watched Funny Girl or listened to the soundtrack every day for years. Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice is the reason I decided at 8 years old that I was going to be an actress.

12. I eat toast with butter and local raw honey every day.

13. I once stole a spoon from a P. Diddy birthday party because it was the night I met Gladys Knight and I wanted to remember it forever.

14. The first celebrities I ever met were the Four Tops and the Temptations, when I was 11.

15. I have super-crooked bottom teeth and I love them.

16. I like my hot dogs with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions.

17. I’m a history nerd. I’m obsessed with Aaron Mahnke’s podcasts “Lore” and “Noble Blood” with Dana Schwartz.

18. Our son [Augustus, 10] is named after Robert Duvall’s character in Lonesome Dove. Our 2-year-old daughter George’s middle name, Virginia, is a tribute to my home state.

19. My partner in my sophomore writing class in college was fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. Love her!

20. Val Kilmer let me wear his hat from Tombstone when I played his girlfriend in Bloodworth.

21. I’m an introvert.

22. My karaoke song is Dolly Parton’s “Applejack.”

23. My favorite new website is Give InKind. Friends of mine started it as a means to crowdfund, create registries and develop care schedules for major life events.

24. I love perfume. My first signature scent was Fracas, then Gucci. I still wear them, even when farming.

25. Our town of Rhinebeck, New York, is the most wonderful village in the world. My dream is to film a series here.

Friday Night In With The Morgans airs on AMC Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.