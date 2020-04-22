Hilarie Burton Pays Tribute to ‘Dreamer’ Jeffrey Dean Morgan on His Birthday

Lucky lady! Hilarie Burton shared a heartfelt message on Wednesday, April 22, dedicated to her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, in honor of his birthday.

“There’s a whole heap of people out there who love @jeffreydeanmorgan,” Burton, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “He’s a person who is electric, dynamic. He laughs hard and can curse a blue streak, and has a heart bigger than most.”

The One Tree Hill alum shared photos of her main man, 54, on their farm in California and snuggled up with their two children, son Gus, 10, and daughter George, 2, while celebrating him.

“He takes on responsibility and fights for others, and works hard. And then he comes home and doesn’t rest…he’s the pony that our kids hop on,” the Virginia native continued. “He’s the cuddler of donkeys. He’s the dreamer who pulls a log out of the woods and makes a table or art or mountains of firewood.”

The A Christmas Wish actress revealed that while Morgan is many things to many people, the Walking Dead actor is her No. 1 person.

“To me, he is the only person who’s opinion matters,” she explained, noting that after meeting Morgan when she was 26, he “saw me for who I wanted to be [and] then he kicked down every obstacle to get us here.”

Burton concluded: “Happy Birthday, Jeffrey. You make everything better.”

The mother of two, gushed about her husband — who she wed in October 2019 after being together for 10 years — earlier in the month, praising him for being her “rock” amid trying times.

“I just publicly want to thank my husband @jeffreydeanmorgan for being the rock of our family. The calm in the storm,” Burton wrote via Instagram on April 7, after admitting that she’s “aged 300 years in the last month” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: “Thanks for letting me cry, for not caring that the house is a disaster, or that dinner is usually at 9pm. Also, thanks for bringing me coffee in bed this morning. You’re nice.”

The couple, who met in 2009, enjoy family time and the quite moments together — even during their October nuptials.

“We ducked out at the end and went upstairs, you know, totally sober and no debauchery and we just gossiped — sat in bathrobes and gossiped and that was perfect,” Burton told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019, about the best part of her wedding to Morgan.