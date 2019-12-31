Hilarie Burton Gushes Over Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Emotional Instagram





A decade to remember. Hilarie Burton’s life didn’t go as planned, but the 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum is certainly happy where she ended up.

“Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was gonna live or give birth and despite the bravado I may have projected, I was scared,” Burton began on Tuesday, December 31, via Instagram. “My whole life I’d thought I would follow the same path as everyone I’d grown up around. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have kids. But the path didn’t unfold that way at all.”

Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed son Gus, 9, in 2010 after they were introduced in 2009 by Morgan’s Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles, who married Burton’s pal and former castmate Danneel Harris. After suffering a miscarriage, the former White Collar star gave birth to daughter George, 22 months, in February 2018. Contrary to reports, the twosome didn’t legally tie the knot until October 5.

“A decade later, I can look back at my younger self and say ‘it’s okay, honey! Happiness will surprise you! Let it!’” Burton wrote on Tuesday. “2019 was incredibly good to our family. The wedding I thought I wanted when I was 26 was made so much sweeter by waiting. My love for @jeffreydeanmorgan has evolved into something so much deeper and golden. Our children participated and were at our sides for all of it. It was the celebration of an entire decade.”

The actress shared unseen snaps from their nuptials, including one of Ackles officiating the ceremony, several family pictures and a photo of Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger sitting across from the newlyweds at the reception. She concluded that her decade can be summarized by the wedding.

“As I see all the year in review posts today, my entire year – my entire decade really – can be summed up in that one day,” she explained. “Happy New Year, everyone. I hope your path is winding and surprising and takes you on a wild ride.”

Burton wrapped up her message by wishing her family a happy 2020.

“Biggest Happy New year to @jeffreydeanmorgan , Gus and George. Love isn’t a big enough word,” she wrote. “Bring on the Roaring Twenties!!!! 2020! 💖🎉💕🎉💖🎉💕🎉”