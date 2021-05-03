Not so fast! Holly Madison fired back at claims that she competed with Girls Next Door costars Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson for screen time.

The former executive producer Kevin Burns, who died in September 2020, alleged that the three stars were “very competitive” for time on camera while filming the early ‘00s reality show during an episode of Andy Cohen’s For Real: The Story of Reality TV special, which premiered last month. He also claimed that Marquardt, 47, even went as far as to time out their respective screen time via a stopwatch.

Madison, however, denied all of Burns’ statements via a recent Q&A video on her YouTube channel.

“[It’s] completely untrue,” the 41-year-old star said after one fan seemingly referenced Burns’ allegations. “I’m kind of grossed out that he even said that.”

The Down the Rabbit Hole author also defended her former Playmate, saying, “Bridget is exactly what you see on the show. She’s the sweetest, most unproblematic person. She never did anything to him.”

When speaking about the former executive producer, who also worked on their spinoff series —Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches, Holly’s World, Kendra and Kendra on Top — Madison noted that he was a “very weird person” who started out as “charming,” but eventually showed his true colors on set.

“Over the years I realized what a manipulated person he was and how he would try to play us against each other,” the Oregon native explained. “He would try to play us off each other and make us jealous of each other to get us to do things he wanted for the show. I feel like, down to his final breath he was trying to cause drama and trying to stir the pot.”

Madison insisted that Burns’ remarks about the cast’s onset demeanor “just wasn’t true.” She also noted that when the show first began, she was “excited,” but also felt “really nervous” so she wasn’t “thirsty for screen time” in any way.

She concluded: “It was pretty even [in the end]. I never sat there with a stopwatch, so I could be wrong, [but] I think it’s really gross that he said that.”

As for why she didn’t appear on the E! TV special, Madison said, “I’m so over being part of the Playboy version of stories and having myself edited to fit that.”

Although the Holly’s World alum spoke highly of Marquardt, Madison reignited her feud with Wilkinson, 35, over comments about sex with Hugh Hefner last month. During an April appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madison claimed that Wilkinson was lying when she said that she didn’t have to have sex with Hefner, who died in 2017, before moving into the mansion.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Madison said at the time. ”I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

The real estate agent fired back via Instagram, writing, “Dude… it’s 2021 😂. Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”