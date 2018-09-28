All about endorphins! Holly Madison was in great spirits days after announcing her divorce from her husband of five years, Pasquale Rotella.

The Girls Next Door alum, 38, got her sweat on at a Training Mate workout class in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood on Friday, September 28. A source exclusively tells Us that Madison went to the class with a group of friends and they were all “laughing and chatting” before the class began. She also did not appear “anguished, serious, or otherwise visibly disturbed about her divorce.”

Madison sported a black Star Wars T-shirt and leggings for the outing and wore her blonde locks in two low pigtails. An eyewitness tells Us that the Down the Rabbit Hole author wore chic white frames as she headed out of the class. “Holly just seemed super content and zen … she looked totally normal and in her element,” the onlooker reveals.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, September 25, that Rotella, 44, filed for divorce from Madison on August 31. The couple share daughter Rainbow Aurora, 5, and son Forest Leonardo, 2.

The Insomniac Events CEO spoke out about the split via Instagram in a statement on Tuesday, which Madison later reshared. “It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respite passions in life.”

Madison turned heads on Wednesday, September 26, while stepping out in West Hollywood sans her wedding ring.

