Holly Madison stepped out without her wedding ring on Wednesday, September 26, one day after news broke that she and her estranged husband, Pasquale Rotella, are divorcing.

The Girls Next Door alum was photographed running errands in West Hollywood. She wore a Mickey Mouse hoodie, sunglasses and kept her blonde tresses down.

Rotella, 44, filed for divorce from Madison, 38, on August 31. According to court records, an order to seal the case was filed one week later.

Madison and Rotella met in 2011. They tied the knot two years later and are parents of Rainbow Aurora, 5, and Forest Leonardo, 2.

Madison, who previously dated the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for seven years, has yet to speak out following the split news. The Insomniac Events CEO, meanwhile, took to social media on Tuesday.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he captioned a family photo on Instagram. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

He added that the split “was not an easy decision” but the pair “have every confidence that the future will bring” the best for them.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!