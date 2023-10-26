Zachery Ty Bryan‘s latest legal issues earned him jail time after he was arrested for fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment.

Us Weekly can confirm that Bryan, 42, pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence in court on Wednesday, October 25. The second count was dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution.

Instead of spending 19 to 20 months in Oregon Department of Corrections, the actor will receive a “downward dispositional departure” to 36 months of supervised probation, seven days in jail and he has to abide by a set of conditions typical of domestic violence cases.

“Mr. Bryan pleaded guilty to one count of Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree Constituting Domestic Violence, with a second count being dismissed pursuant to negotiations,” Lane County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Erik Knapp told Us in a statement. “The sentence includes 36 months of supervised probation with domestic violence conditions of probation including having no contact with the victim without the prior permission of his probation officer, treatment at the direction of his probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs. If Mr. Bryan fails to comply with the terms of probation, he would be subject to a prison sentence of 19-20 months.”

Related: 'Home Improvement' Cast: Where Are They Now? Does everybody know what time it is? That was the famous phrase that came out of Home Improvement, the ABC sitcom that aired from September 1991 to May 1999. The 30-minute comedy followed Tim “The Toolman” Taylor (Tim Allen) as he hosted a home-improvement show titled “Tool Time,” even though he’s not at all a […]

After the hearing, Bryan’s attorney addressed his client’s plea, telling The Wrap, “He believes this is the manner he could best resolve this to avoid further trauma to his family.”

The Home Improvement alum was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, in July following an alleged physical domestic dispute with a woman. He was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor — assault, robbery and harassment.

Bryan’s legal woes began when he was arrested in October 2020 for allegedly strangling fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Us confirmed in February 2021 that Bryan agreed to a plea deal in the domestic violence case, which included pleading guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Bryan received three years of probation, which included attending a violence intervention program called Bridges2Safety. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop six other charges against him, including strangulation and coercion.

He also was ordered by the court not to “buy, possess or consume alcoholic beverages” or be in any place that sells or serves alcohol as a principal purpose. In May 2020, Bryan got booked for a DUI and entered a guilty plea. He was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months of a multiple-offender alcohol program due to a past record of DUI arrests.

Bryan and Cartwright, 37, stayed together in the aftermath of the arrest and got engaged in November 2021. The former child star, who shares three kids with Cartwright, is also a dad of four kids with ex-wife Carly Matros.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Cartwright, who was not named in the arrest report, issued a statement in August to Us, which read, “I’ll always want what’s best for the father of my children. Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.