How Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Will Celebrate His Birthday in Quarantine

His kind of birthday party. Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about how she plans to make husband Alec Baldwin’s big day on April 3 special while in self-isolation.

“You know the icing that you get at the grocery store that’s colored? I didn’t look at what color it was, but I found that in my pantry today and I found sprinkles and I’m like, ‘We will make a cake and put his name on it,’” the fitness expert, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Fortunately, he is not a diva when it comes to his birthday, but, you know, I always make big deals about it in our own kind of simple way. I’m never somebody that’s like, ‘Let’s bring in the big dogs and the ponies.’”

She adds: “We’ll figure something out. We’ll take a walk or something like that. It is going to be a different birthday this year.”

The actor, 61, prefers a low-key affair anyway. “I don’t want to say he doesn’t like celebrating his birthday,” Hilaria notes. “Really, his best birthday is like, you know, we hang out as a family. The kids are obsessed with birthdays, so we’ll sing ‘Happy Birthday’ with some sort of cake. The kids will eat the cake and then he and I will go out to dinner and we’ll just have something the two of us. That is the birthday that he asks for. I’ve tried a million times to be like, ‘Oh, let me make you a birthday party,’ and he’s like, ‘I really, really don’t want that.’ I think he’s somebody that because he’s constantly entertaining because his job is entertaining, so for him to unplug and have it really be about himself, it’s just the two of us.”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2012, are self-quarantining outside New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. “I want to keep it exciting for him,” Hilaria admits. “I’m constantly trying to think of new recipes and he’ll do the dishes and I’ll clean, so I’m trying really hard … and he does the same thing for me in different ways. I think a lot of [it] has just been the learning process and letting go of our routines … and then realizing how much of it is unnecessary and really going down to the bare bones of what is necessary and finding joy in that.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost begs others to do their part to stop the spread of the virus too. “Really take this seriously because we are, my family is,” she says, adding: “The longer that everybody doesn’t get on the same page, the longer that this is going to be prolonged and the more that people are going to suffer.”

Alec and Hilaria share daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months. He is also the father of 24-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.