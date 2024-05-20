How Ben Affleck Has Jennifer Lopez Saved in His Phone

She may be Jennifer Lopez to us, but she’s Mrs. Affleck to him.

Ben Affleck has his wife saved under her married name, Jennifer Affleck, in his phone, new photos show.

TMZ reports that the couple, who have recently been seen together for the first time in over a month amid reports of marital issues, attended a school event in Santa Monica on Sunday, May 19, in which Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 16, participated.

In photographs obtained by the publication, the couple appeared to be all smiles as Affleck, 51, was spotted behind the wheel of a car. Lopez, 54, can be seen in the passenger seat.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Eagle-eyed fans on social media also spotted how Affleck has his wife saved in his phone as he appeared to receive a call from her. Lopez shows up as Jennifer Affleck and the actor has a stunning posed photo of Lopez set as her contact photo.

Ben Affleck has Jennifer Lopez saved as “Jennifer Affleck” in his phone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HTcZmBsza3 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) May 20, 2024

Lopez changed her name to Jennifer Affleck after the couple got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Just a day after their wedding, the singer and actress shared details of the nuptials in a newsletter posted on her website, OnTheJLo, and signed off the post as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Lopez explained her decision to change her legal name in an interview with Vogue in December 2022, following a New York Times op-ed in which the author shared their disappointment that she had taken her husband’s name.

“What? Really?” she said. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

Related: Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Been Wearing Their Wedding Rings? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be weathering a storm in their two-year marriage but each of them is still wearing their wedding rings, as documented in photos this week. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source told Us […]

“I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too,” she added. “But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

Lopez and Affleck have been seen together several times in the last week after it emerged that the couple are experiencing marital issues.

Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck moved out of the $60 million Beverly Hills home that he and Lopez purchased “several weeks ago.” Neither Affleck nor Lopez have addressed his relocation publicly yet. Us reached out to reps of both for comment.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, May 16. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The insider said that Lopez “is very focused on work” as she prepares for her This Is Me… Live tour, which is set to begin in June. The source added, “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A second insider shared that the couple are not planning to separate, while a third source noted that Affleck and Lopez are continuing to put in the work on their relationship.