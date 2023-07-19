Gigi Hadid is “mortified and embarrassed” after her marijuana-related arrest made headlines.

“Her biggest concern is that people will interpret it as she’s not a good mom and that worry is getting to her head,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Hadid, 28, who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik.

The model’s rep confirmed on Tuesday, July 18, that Hadid was arrested for bringing marijuana with her on a flight to the Cayman Islands 10 days prior. She was released on bail after pleading guilty and getting fined $1,000.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” the spokesperson for Hadid stated. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

According to the insider, Hadid “wanted to have a good time” on her vacation. “It was innocent,” the source adds. “She is not a habitual marijuana user. She is super responsible, caring and a good girl.”

The legal drama has been “difficult” for Hadid to deal with in the spotlight. “She’s a really good, hands-on, healthy mom. And she takes pride in setting a positive example. She’s a good person and wants to set a positive example,” the source concluded.

A second insider, meanwhile, revealed that Hadid’s loved ones aren’t concerned about the arrest.

“Gigi’s family knows she wishes she could take back the whole incident, but they really don’t think it’s a big deal,” the source tells Us. “Bella [Hadid], Yolanda [Hadid] and Anwar [Hadid] know what an amazing mom Gigi is and know she would never do anything to jeopardize her family or her daughter. They completely support her and love her no matter what. Gigi is taking accountability for her actions, and she just wants to put this all behind her.”

Gigi seemingly addressed her legal woes by offering a glimpse at her recent getaway. “All’s well that ends well 🌅,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos and videos on Tuesday.

The Next in Fashion host took a step back from the public after becoming a mother. Earlier this year, Gigi gave a rare glimpse of how her life has changed since her daughter’s arrival.

“I got pregnant [during the coronavirus pandemic] and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up,” she told Elle in February. “It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week. This is very stabilizing. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here. I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Andrea Simpson