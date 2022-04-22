Keeping their distance. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are still figuring out how to act in group setting after calling it quits earlier this year.

“Tom and I have been really supportive [of each other],” Maloney, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 21, while attending the grand opening party for Lisa Vanderpump’s new Las Vegas eatery, Vanderpump à Paris. “It’s been, you know, the best, healthiest, [most] positive thing that I can ask for, honestly.”

While the Vanderpump Rules star told Us that she and Schwartz, 39, were “really good” amid their divorce, an eyewitness revealed that the exes arrived separately to the Paris Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Thursday.

“There was no interaction at all” between the estranged couple, the insider told Us, noting that Schwartz showed up about 20 to 30 minutes before Maloney walked into the restaurant.

The Bravo personalities, who announced their split in March after 12 years together, “weren’t even close to each other” during the event, the insider said, adding that “absolutely nothing” transpired between the duo all night.

The estranged spouses’ lack of interaction appears to be the new normal for them, with the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host telling Us on Thursday that something similar happened with them while attending Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz’s first birthday bash last week.

“We didn’t go together,” Maloney said of the Saturday, April 16, celebration in honor of baby Cruz. “I wasn’t there for too long. I left before [Tom] got there.”

The Utah native continued: “He was working at the bar for most of the day and I left and went to Neon Carnival before he got there.”

Maloney noted that the party was “cute” and “really sweet,” adding that her former costars “went all out for it.”

News broke last month that Maloney and Schwartz called it quits after initially tying the knot in 2016. The pair had a second wedding in 2019 to make things legal after losing their marriage license the first time.

Maloney filed for divorce on March 14, listing the date of separation as February 12. The exes have since begun moving forward, with Lala Kent teasing on Thursday that she and Maloney were getting back into the dating game together.

“Katie and I have always been extremely close, but now we’re on the prowl together so it’s fun,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 31, told Us at the Las Vegas event. Kent, for her part, split from fiancé Randall Emmett in fall 2021.

Schwartz, on the other hand, was rumored to have been seen at Coachella earlier this month kissing castmate Raquel Leviss, who split from James Kennedy in December 2021.

The TomTom co-owner, however, denied the hookup, tweeting on Tuesday, April 19, “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂.”

With reporting by Lindsay Feldman

