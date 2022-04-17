What a homerun! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrated the birth of their very own “rookie” with a baseball-themed party for their son, Cruz.

The Vanderpump Rules alums put together an All-American party to celebrate Cruz’s milestone first birthday, complete with a red, white and blue balloons, a ball pit and plenty of sweet treats on Saturday, April 16. There was even an “Adult Dugout” bar that served up alcoholic refreshments for the proud parents and their friends. The Kentucky native, 33, and her spouse, 42, each donned baseball jerseys while Cruz, 12 months, wore a “Rookie of the Year” shirt.

Cartwright — who went through her pregnancy alongside several of her fellow Bravo personalities — invited many of their children to the party, as well. Lala Kent, for her part, shared an Instagram Story snap of 13-month-old daughter Ocean — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — meeting Mickey Mouse at the party. Stassi Schroeder‘s 15-month-old daughter Hartford, however, was fearful of the Disney character in a separate Story from the festivities.

The reality TV couple — who wed in June 2019 — welcomed Cruz in April 2021, several months after they left the Bravo franchise to focus on their growing family.

“My sweet beautiful boy is 1 year old today!!! This has been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have ever imagined,” Cartwright gushed via Instagram on Thursday, April 12. “Being your mommy has brought so much joy & happiness in my life. A year ago you changed our lives forever in the most perfect way. You are what I’m most proud of and the most special gift. I can’t believe a year has flown by already but you are the sweetest, cutest, funniest, smartest little boy. Mommy & Daddy love you more than you will ever know. Happy First Birthday my Son. ❤️💙👑.”

Taylor, for his part, marveled at how fast time has passed since becoming a first-time parent.

“Where do I begin, this year has been the best year of our lives,” the Michigan native wrote in his own Thursday social media tribute. “Seems like just yesterday I was driving at a snails pace on our way home from the hospital, you have brought so much joy and happiness Into our lives and we are so blessed to have such an adorable, sweet, smart, incredibly funny, little boy. Watching you grow every day has been absolutely incredible. … I so proud every day buddy I am so honored to be your father. I love you more than anything on this planet and I plan on doing everything in my power to give you the best life possible.”

While the former SUR bartender has become a doting dad, he was initially wary about raising their little guy.

“I was petrified. I was literally petrified. The first time I had to sit down and did the skin on skin, I didn’t want to break him,” Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I was so scared. I thought I was going to drop him. … It was a big deal. I put pillows all around me [and] I was like, ‘OK, don’t talk to me. I don’t want to talk. Don’t come near me. Don’t breathe on me.’ After a couple of days went by, I loosened up a little bit.”

