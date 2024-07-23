Kyle Richards isn’t letting estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s kiss with a mystery blonde get under her skin.

“Kyle doesn’t let it bother her, but it of course stings a little hearing about Maurio with someone new,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s never easy, but she maintains a positive attitude.”

The insider explains that Richards, 55, and Umansky, 54, have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy in their relationship right now. That approach is “working for them to maintain peace within the family,” the source says.

“They are still getting their ducks in a row for the divorce,” the insider adds. “There are no plans to reconcile.”

Umansky made headlines last week when he was spotted kissing a woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece. Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Umansky and the woman embraced as she wrapped her arms around his neck and gave him a smooch. Her identity has yet to be confirmed.

Kathy Hilton has since offered more details about Richards’ mindset following her ex’s public smooch.

“Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it’s very difficult to see,” Hilton told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, July 22. “I was concerned about her. But I spent the whole day with her that day.”

Back in November 2023, Umansky was seen with a different mystery blonde. “He was all over her,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “There was no kissing, but they were getting very close.”

Weeks prior, Umansky was spotted holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. At the time, the duo denied that their relationship was romantic.

Umansky’s recent PDA came one year after Us confirmed that he and Richards separated after 27 years of marriage.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in July 2023. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Umansky met in 1994 and tied the knot two years later. They share daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Umansky is also stepfather to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

While the twosome have yet to file for divorce, Us broke the news in May that the Buying Beverly Hills personality moved out of their shared home.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months,” a source explained at the time. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

While reflecting on Umansky moving out, Richards confessed later that month that it was “weird.”

“I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange,” Richards said during a May appearance on “The Bitch Bible” podcast. “Very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened.”