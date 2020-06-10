Kicking off her Jordan year! Kylie Jenner bent the rules amid the coronavirus pandemic’s stay-at-home orders to ensure her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou had the best birthday possible.

Jenner, 22, and Karanikolaou, 23, were joined by many of their pals for an intimate house party on Tuesday, June 9. The YouTuber shared glimpses from the gathering to her Instagram Stories, during which a birthday cake with her and her buddy Zack Bia’s faces were featured. (Tuesday also marked the DJ’s 24th birthday.)

Karanikolaou shared a group shot of the bunch as they were all decked out in matching sweatsuits. “Missing Liv and Taylor but these are my humans,” the social media star captioned the Instagram photo. “I appreciate you all more than you know ❤️ Thank you for a special night.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also commemorated her pal’s big day with a sweet Instagram tribute. Jenner included a picture of the dynamic duo on Halloween and several snaps of the pair in coordinating outfits. She posted several more snaps of the pals to her Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! You are the rarest of all time,” the reality TV star wrote. “Truly a gift to this world 🤍 & the best aunty to my babygirl. I can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday.”

Jenner added, “I cherish every year we’ve spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. I wouldn’t be able to do it without you. I have your back till the end of time. Today and every day … we celebrate you🤍🧚🏼‍♀️.”

Karanikolaou took a moment on her special day to share what she hopes for this year, writing: “My birthday wish is for you to please, please go out and vote today!!!”

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2019, the model opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the pair’s close bond.

“We’re twins till the day we die. We love twinning. It’s really fun for us,” Karanikolaou said at the time. “We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good! … It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like.”