On her own! Meri Brown shared some insights into her state of mind as she prepared for her first Valentine’s Day after her and Kody Brown‘s split.

The 52-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 13, to share an empowering quote with her followers. “Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude,” the message read.

In a subsequent post, she uploaded an excerpt reading, “If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up.”

Meri’s inspirational streak continued on Tuesday, February 14, as she reminded fans not to put too much pressure on their Valentine’s Day plans. She posted an Instagram Story with a graphic that read “Sending love to those who …” and listed different scenarios, including recovering from a breakup, feeling “unworthy of love” or being “happy alone.”

The TLC personality’s social media activity comes two months after she and Kody, 54, addressed their romance during the December 2022 Sister Wives: One-on-One special. The twosome were legally married from 1990 to 2014, remaining in a spiritual union after Kody decided to lawfully wed fourth wife Robyn Brown in order to adopt her children from a past relationship. (The Wyoming native was married to Christine Brown from 1994 to 2021 and Janelle Brown from 1993 to 2022.)

Meri and the Brown family patriarch broke their silence on their split in a joint statement shared via Instagram last month, claiming they weren’t ready to officially call it quits when the season 17 tell-all episodes aired.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love. In kindness, Meri and Kody,” the former couple wrote.

The California native noted in her lengthy Instagram caption that she and Kody “had many open and honest discussions” before going public with their breakup. “There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” she continued. “But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

At the time, Meri asked her followers to send “positive energy” to her family as they adjust to their new normal. “You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions,” she added. “Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.”

Since the breakup, Meri has been candid about her healing process. “Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” she captioned an Instagram video earlier this month. “All while doing whatever the hell I want.”