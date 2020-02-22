How Much the ‘Friends’ Cast Is Getting Paid for the Reunion Special

Bringing home the bacon. The cast of Friends will be netting quite a hefty sum for their appearance on HBO Max’s upcoming reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will reportedly be making at least $2.5 million each for the program, Variety reported on Friday, February 21. The cast was originally offered $1 million (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of Friends) but all six actors turned it down, according to the Wall Street Journal.

HBO Max announced the untitled unscripted special, which will be filmed on the original 24 soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot, in a statement on Friday.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

Fix of the six cast members took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their followers and fans. “It’s happening,” the actors wrote alongside a photo of themselves in retro ensembles from a throwback photo shoot.

The cast’s celebrity friends also chimed in on the announcement, singing their praises in the actors’ Instagram comments.

“I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm,” Kate Hudson commented on Aniston’s post on Friday. “EXCUSE ME?! ,” Sarah Hyland wrote via Instagram.

The reunion special, which will be executive produced by Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, will be the first time all six actors have appeared on screen together since the May 2004 finale.

The majority of the Friends cast reunited in 2016 for an NBC special that honored TV director James Burrows, but Perry, 50, had a previous commitment and could not make it.

The special and all 236 episodes of the series will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May.