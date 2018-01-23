A cozy night in! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian revealed how she and Tristan Thompson have date nights at home during basketball season.

“During the NBA season in Cleveland, Tristan and I are very structured,” the Revenge Body host began in a post on Tuesday, January 23, via her app. “We’re both very understanding partners when it comes to work, so we make sure to schedule and take advantage of our quality time together at the house. We normally have very easy nights with dinner and a little relaxing time on the couch.”

She added, “Of course, friends will come over, have a glass of wine and play some cards, but that’s kind of as wild as we get during the season.”

Kardashian, 33, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 26, are expecting their first child together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her pregnancy in December via Instagram: “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed back in September that the reality star going to be a mom. The following month, multiple sources exclusively told Us that the couple, who started dating in August 2016, are expecting a boy.

Kardashian revealed earlier this month how she told Thompson that he’s going to be a dad.

“Tristan was the one who kept telling me, ‘I think you’re pregnant!’ He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous and he was so excited!” Kardashian wrote on January 17 via her app. “Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing — but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves. I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it coms to our baby.”

The pair shared the news with both of their families on the January 15 episode of KUWTK. “We’re so lucky and blessed to have everyone here … we’re having a baby,” an emotional Kardashian said in mom Kris Jenner’s backyard.

