Unfollowed! Tamra Judge revealed the reason she unfollowed Shannon Beador on Instagram, and it has to do with her newfound friendship with Kelly Dodd.

“I don’t want to see it. I knew that she was probably going to have to become friends with her in some way or form,” Tamra, 52, says on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I just didn’t want to see it. She had told me when they first started filming, ‘Yeah, the odd thing is I only have a connection with Kelly. Only because she’s been on the show longest with me.’”

Tamra, Shannon, 56, and Vicki Gunvalson were close pals and dubbed themselves the Tres Amigas on The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, in March, fans questioned their friendship status after Shannon posted a photo on Instagram with Kelly, 44, who feuded with Tamra and Vicki, 58, throughout season 14 of the Bravo hit series.

“Normally, we would talk every single day, multiple times a day,” Tamra told Us. “And if I didn’t call her or call her back right away, she’s like, ‘Where are you? How come you haven’t called me?’ And then all of a sudden it was like I don’t hear from you.”

In May, the California native revealed that she and Shannon are no longer close friends after she exited the RHOC in January after 12 seasons.

“I said, ‘I felt like, honestly, I’m going through the hardest time in my life right now. So many changes at once. And I can’t get a hold of you. You’re not calling me or you’re not calling me back or you’re not taking my calls,’” the Vena CBD owner told Us. “That’s what hurts is I just want my friend there.”