Going with the flow! Teen Mom stars Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are known for their copacetic coparenting skills — and they’re relying on each other even more now that they each recently had children with their respective partners.

“We check in and we adapt,” the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 29, exclusively tells Us Weekly about her current coparenting dynamic with Wharton, 31, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Ryder.

“We truly have to rely on each other sometimes because there’s days where I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. Like, I’m, I’m wiped out. You gotta meet me somewhere and get Ry,’” she laughs. “’And there’s days where he’s like, ‘Hey, I know it’s not my day.’ Or you know, we adapt to each other and we’re going through a lot right now. … We rely on each other.”

When it comes to their blended family, Floyd and Wharton have their hands full. The California native and fiancé Zach Davis welcomed their first child together, son Ace, in May 2021. One year later, in June, Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their second child together, daughter Maya. The Challenge star and his longtime girlfriend, 28, are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Mila.

Floyd can’t help but gush over baby Maya, telling Us that the little girl is “absolutely beautiful.”

“Ryder has truly taken on the role of, like, the ultimate big sister,” the Teen Mom: Family Reunion alum says of her daughter. “She loves being a big sister to all of her siblings.”

While Floyd and Wharton have had their ups and downs over the years, as all coparents do, they always come together when it concerns Ryder — and any of her health concerns.

Ryder is diagnosed with VLCAD (“very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency”) which means “she can’t process fatty foods into energy,” Wharton explained to Us in December 2017. The coparents have put on a united front during Ryder’s hospital visits, the most recent of which was in February. In addition to dealing with Ryder’s condition, Wharton’s newborn also has a health concern of her own: a heart defect known as tricuspid atresia, for which she will have to receive multiple operations throughout childhood.

Ultimately, for Floyd and Wharton, their little girl comes first.

“As long as we’re communicating and Ryder’s happy, that’s all we really care about,” Floyd told Us in January. “That’s very evident. Ryder lives her best life. She’s fine, so we’re fine.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

