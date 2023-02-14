Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote on 1st Valentine's Day Since Gisele Split

Not feeling the love? Tom Brady sent a cryptic message on his first Valentine’s Day since his split from Gisele Bündchen.

The retired NFL athlete, 45, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 14, to share a quote with his followers. “Love is not a transaction,” the excerpt read. “It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

The quote was written across a red and pink background with faded hearts on the bottom of the design. Brady went on to dedicate his Valentine’s Day celebrations to his children. The former New England Patriots star shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with the supermodel, 42. He is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he coparents with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“❤️❤️❤️ The Sweetest,” Brady captioned a snap of his daughter. A subsequent Instagram Story featured Vivian and Benjamin with the caption, “True Love ❤️.”

A third photo showed Jack gently petting a dog, which was accompanied by three heart emojis.

Bündchen, meanwhile, shared a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day festivities via her own Instagram feed. “Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote alongside three photos of herself snuggling with her pooches.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009. Rumors that the twosome were on the rocks began to spread after Brady walked back his initial retirement announcement in March 2022. (The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially stepped away from pro football earlier this month after 23 seasons.)

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2022 that Bündchen and the “Let’s Go” podcast host hired divorce lawyers as speculation grew about their marriage status. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were “at odds” and “still living apart.”

Brady and the Brazil native confirmed later that month that they had called it quits. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he wrote in a social media statement. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ noted that it was “painful and difficult” to end his relationship with Bündchen after more than 10 years. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you,” he wrote.

Bündchen added in a statement of her own that the exes were committed to coparenting cordially, writing: “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The pair have seemingly remained on good terms after their split, with Brady even turning to his former spouse for support as he made a decision about his NFL future. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that Bündchen has been “a real rock” for Brady amid his retirement.