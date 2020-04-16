A turn of events! Hugh Jackman revealed that Scarlett Johansson is to blame for his feud with her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

Speaking about his many years of trolling and messing around with the 43-year-old Deadpool actor, the Australian star, 51, initially admitted to The Daily Beast that he was unsure of the tension’s origins. “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now,” he told the publication on Thursday, April 16. “God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!”

Jackman recalled how first met each Reynold’s along with the 35-year-old Jojo Rabbit actress, who Reynolds was married to from 2008 to 2011 before tying the knot with Blake Lively in 2012, on the set of 2009’s Wolverine. “I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’” he added.

From there, the Greatest Showman actor said that he and Reynolds “started ribbing each other.” However, he explained that things “escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

Five days before Jackman’s comments, Reynolds took a swipe at the X-Men actor on the day of his 24th anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Jackman, at the time, shared a throwback photo with the 64-year-old Correlli actress along with a sweet message.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better,” he captioned the sweet tribute. “I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24.”

In response to Jackman’s update, Reynolds told Furness to “hang in there.”

When asked by The Daily Beast whether he’s “planning a retaliatory strike” against Reynolds, the Logan actor shared how he typically plots his attacks. “I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution,” he joked. “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”